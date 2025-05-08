The Cardinals are expected to activate Herrera (knee) from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's contest against the Nationals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Herrera has gone 9-for-23 with one home run and one double in six rehab games with Triple-A Memphis, splitting reps between catcher and designated hitter. Luken Baker has been optioned to Memphis, which frees up Herrera to DH against left-handers in addition to catching as the Cardinals ease him back into action following a month-long absence with a left knee bone bruise.