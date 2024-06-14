Herrera went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.

Herrera is up to four steals this season, three of which he's recorded over 11 games in June. The catcher is batting .316 (12-for-38) this month, adding five doubles, seven runs scored and one RBI. For the season, he's at a steady .273/.335/.366 slash line with three home runs, 17 RBI, 22 runs scored and six doubles over 179 plate appearances. Herrera has started behind the dish just once in the last five games, though it's unclear why his playing time has dipped since Pedro Pages has made little impact with his bat.