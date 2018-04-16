Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Could be activated during upcoming series
Gyorko (hamstring) hit well during an extended spring training game late in the week and could be activated from the disabled list during the three-game series against the Cubs that begins Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. "We're still figuring out the exact details, but he might be back here sooner rather than later," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said.
Gyorko has missed all but three games this season with his right hamstring strain. However, he appeared to be in solid form during his extended spring training appearance, hitting a home run in one of his at-bats. At least initially, the versatile infielder could see the bulk of his playing time opportunities come at second base, where Kolten Wong has opened the season hitting .162 over his first 43 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Could begin rehab by end of week•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Roughly one week from rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Lands on DL•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Likely headed to DL•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Out of Opening Day lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...