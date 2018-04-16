Gyorko (hamstring) hit well during an extended spring training game late in the week and could be activated from the disabled list during the three-game series against the Cubs that begins Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. "We're still figuring out the exact details, but he might be back here sooner rather than later," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said.

Gyorko has missed all but three games this season with his right hamstring strain. However, he appeared to be in solid form during his extended spring training appearance, hitting a home run in one of his at-bats. At least initially, the versatile infielder could see the bulk of his playing time opportunities come at second base, where Kolten Wong has opened the season hitting .162 over his first 43 plate appearances.