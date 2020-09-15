site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Jedd Gyorko: Clocks two-run shot
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gyorko went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in a 3-2 loss against the Cardinals in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader.
Gyorko broke a scoreless tie with his two-run blast in the fourth inning, giving him eight on the season. It was his third long ball of the month and he raised his season OPS to 1.004.
