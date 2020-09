Gyorko went 2-for-5 with two solo homers and a walk during Wednesday's 19-0 win over the Tigers.

The 31-year-old went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position -- including a GIDP with the bases loaded -- but he still came up with the two solo shots. Gyorko has a .293/.379/.672 slash line with seven homers, 12, runs and 12 RBI in 24 games.