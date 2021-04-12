The newly-formed MLB Draft League announced Monday that Gyorko accepted a managerial position with one of its six founding teams, the West Virginia Black Bears.

With the 32-year-old Gyorko having committed to instruct draft-eligible prospects this summer, he'll presumably close the curtains on an 11-year professional career. Gyorko spent the past eight of those seasons in MLB, seeing action with the Padres, Cardinals, Dodgers and Brewers. Over 847 career games, Gyorko slashed .245/.310/.424 with 121 home runs and 370 RBI.