The Brewers declined Gyorko's $4.5 million club option for 2021, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
The 32-year-old was a strong contributor for the Brewers during the shortened season, as he posted a career-best .837 OPS with nine home runs and 17 RBI in 43 games. Gyorko had most of his success against LHPs (1.048 OPS in 57 plate appearances) and struggled against RHPs with a .699 OPS and 32.1 percent strikeout rate (78 plate appearances). The veteran infielder seems likely to compete for a part-time role in the spring, wherever he lands.