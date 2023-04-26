Walker has been out of the Cardinals' lineup the last two games in order to work on his swing, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Specifically, the Cards are working with Walker on getting the ball in the air. The 20-year-old has a hard-hit rate in the 78th percentile and max exit velocity in the 96th percentile, but his groundball rate is over 60 percent. "This is a guy who hits the ball at the top of the league, so if he learns how to get it off the ground there are a lot of extra-base hits and homers awaiting him," manager Oli Marmol said. The Cardinals have a boatload of outfield options right now, but it does not sound like Walker is in danger of a demotion at this point. It's unclear whether he will be back in the lineup Wednesday.