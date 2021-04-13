Kim (back) will make his season debut Saturday against the Phillies, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Kim developed back issues in mid-March and will wind up missing just over two weeks. He threw 86 pitches at the team's alternate training site Sunday, so he should be ready to handle a full workload in his season debut. His return will push Daniel Ponce de Leon back to the bullpen.
