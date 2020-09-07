Thomas is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Thomas had started three straight contests and five of the last six games, but he'll take a seat Monday with the Cardinals rolling out an outfield of Tommy Edman, Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill. Bader and O'Neill are seemingly most at risk of losing out on playing time, but top prospect Dylan Carlson likely ranks ahead of Thomas in the pecking order for regular run in the St. Louis outfield. Thomas hasn't helped his case by going a modest 3-for-18 at the plate since being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list in late August.