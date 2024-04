Thomas will receive an MRI on his left knee Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.comreports.

Thomas injured his knee while swiping a bag in the fifth inning of Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers. Once the results of his imaging come back, a better picture will emerge regarding the severity of his injury, as well as an estimate for how much time -- if any -- the 28-year-old will miss. Thomas is slashing .184/.250/.253 across 96 plate appearances this season.