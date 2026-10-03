Thomas (side) is listed on Atlanta's roster for its National League Division Series against the Dodgers

Out since mid-September with an intercostal strain, Thomas began taking batting practice during Atlanta's wild-card series against the Phillies and is now feeling well enough to return to action in the NLDS. Atlanta is set to match up against left-handers Tarik Skubal and Blake Snell during the first two games of the series, so having Thomas' right-handed bat available could prove to be valuable early on.