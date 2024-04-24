The Nationals placed Thomas on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with an MCL sprain of his left knee.

Thomas sustained the injury in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Dodgers and will be eligible for activation May 4, but given the nature of the knee issue, he'll likely need more than the minimum 10 days to make a full recovery. The Nationals called up infielder Trey Lipscomb from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move, and he could end up garnering regular starts at third base and serving as Thomas' de facto replacement if Washington is willing to move Nick Senzel off the hot corner and deploys him in the outfield or at designated hitter more frequently. After a breakout 2023 campaign in which he hit .268 with 28 home runs and 20 stolen bases, Thomas had slumped out of the gate with a .184/.250/.253 slash line with two home runs in 22 games, though he remained active on the basepaths (11 steals in 12 attempts).