Nationals manager Dave Martinez said that Thomas was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Wednesday with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and is without a timeline for a return, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Thomas sustained the injury in the fifth inning of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Dodgers and was diagnosed with the MCL sprain after getting an MRI. The outfielder was walking around without the aid of crutches Wednesday and acknowledged that he expects to avoid surgery, according to Andrew Golden of The Washington Post. A timeline for Thomas' return could come into focus once he resumes baseball activities, but fantasy managers should prepare for the outfielder to be sidelined beyond the minimum 10 days. Martinez said that Joey Gallo will get the first chance at replacing Thomas as Washington's primary right fielder.