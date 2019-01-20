Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Hits snags in throwing program
President of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Saturday that Gregerson (shoulder) hasn't "felt right" during his offseason throwing program and will likely be limited when pitchers and catchers report to spring training, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gregerson is apparently still struggling to recover from the right shoulder inflammation that torpedoed his 2018 campaign, resulting in him spending the final two months on the disabled list. He was reinstated to the 40-man roster in November, but unless Gregerson makes meaningful strides in his recovery over the next couple months, he looks destined to open 2019 back on the DL. A long-time middle-relief stud, Gregerson hasn't finished with an ERA below 4.00 since 2016 and may have a tough time bouncing back in his age-35 campaign with his health still a valid concern.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Moves to 60-day DL•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: To seek second opinion on shoulder•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Out again with shoulder issue•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Sharp since return•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Returns from disabled list•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Joins team in Chicago•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...