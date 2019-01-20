President of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Saturday that Gregerson (shoulder) hasn't "felt right" during his offseason throwing program and will likely be limited when pitchers and catchers report to spring training, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gregerson is apparently still struggling to recover from the right shoulder inflammation that torpedoed his 2018 campaign, resulting in him spending the final two months on the disabled list. He was reinstated to the 40-man roster in November, but unless Gregerson makes meaningful strides in his recovery over the next couple months, he looks destined to open 2019 back on the DL. A long-time middle-relief stud, Gregerson hasn't finished with an ERA below 4.00 since 2016 and may have a tough time bouncing back in his age-35 campaign with his health still a valid concern.