Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Likely activation date announced
Updating a previous report, the Cardinals are expected to activate Gregerson (shoulder) before Saturday's game against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The team had already announced they planned to activate Gregerson at some point during the weekend. There's now a bit more certainty on that front courtesy of president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, who stated there was a "high probability" of Gregerson being added to the 25-man roster ahead of Saturday's game. Friday marked the conclusion of the 30-day window on the veteran's rehab assignment, but the Cardinals opted to wait at least one more day for activation so as to give him extra time to recover from a Wednesday live batting practice session.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: To be activated this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Return date coming into focus•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Live BP on tap•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Could return Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Puts in weekend work at Double-A•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Headed for more rehab appearances•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...