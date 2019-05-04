Updating a previous report, the Cardinals are expected to activate Gregerson (shoulder) before Saturday's game against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The team had already announced they planned to activate Gregerson at some point during the weekend. There's now a bit more certainty on that front courtesy of president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, who stated there was a "high probability" of Gregerson being added to the 25-man roster ahead of Saturday's game. Friday marked the conclusion of the 30-day window on the veteran's rehab assignment, but the Cardinals opted to wait at least one more day for activation so as to give him extra time to recover from a Wednesday live batting practice session.