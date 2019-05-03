Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: To be activated this weekend
Gregerson (shoulder) came out of Wednesday's live batting practice session without setbacks and will be activated sometime over the weekend, Ian Quillen of MLB.com reports.
Gregerson's long road to activation appears to finally be coming to an end. The veteran right-hander is coming up on the 30th and final day of his minor-league rehab assignment this Friday, but manager Mike Shildt stated Thursday he believed the team has some flexibility as to when he can be activated over the weekend.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Return date coming into focus•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Live BP on tap•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Could return Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Puts in weekend work at Double-A•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Headed for more rehab appearances•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Looking strong at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...