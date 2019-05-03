Gregerson (shoulder) came out of Wednesday's live batting practice session without setbacks and will be activated sometime over the weekend, Ian Quillen of MLB.com reports.

Gregerson's long road to activation appears to finally be coming to an end. The veteran right-hander is coming up on the 30th and final day of his minor-league rehab assignment this Friday, but manager Mike Shildt stated Thursday he believed the team has some flexibility as to when he can be activated over the weekend.