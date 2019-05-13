Gregerson fired a scoreless ninth inning in a loss to the Pirates on Sunday, allowing no hits and issuing a walk.

After a shoulder injury delayed the start to his season until May 5, Gregerson stumbled over his first pair of appearances. The veteran right-hander allowed three earned runs over two innings during that span, but he's now bounced back with back-to-back scoreless appearances. Gregerson has been utilized in low-leverage situations thus far, with manager Mike Shildt looking to ease the veteran back into action. However, the 34-year-old should eventually see some hold opportunities as the season unfolds considering his established track record.