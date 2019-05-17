Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Booted off 40-man roster
Gregerson was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Friday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Gregerson posted a 7.94 ERA and 2.12 WHIP with two punchouts over 5.2 innings since returning from the injured list at the beginning of May. He'll hit the waiver wire before likely heading to Triple-A Memphis.
