The Cardinals placed Gregerson on unconditional release waivers Monday.

Gregerson's tenure with the organization officially comes to an end after the Cardinals couldn't find another club willing to take on the money remaining on his contract. After inking a two-year, $12 million deal with the Cardinals in the winter of 2017, Gregerson logged just 18.1 innings at the big-league level and surrendered 15 runs on 25 hits and seven walks.

