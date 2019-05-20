Luke Gregerson: Granted release
The Cardinals placed Gregerson on unconditional release waivers Monday.
Gregerson's tenure with the organization officially comes to an end after the Cardinals couldn't find another club willing to take on the money remaining on his contract. After inking a two-year, $12 million deal with the Cardinals in the winter of 2017, Gregerson logged just 18.1 innings at the big-league level and surrendered 15 runs on 25 hits and seven walks.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Booted off 40-man roster•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Evening out performances•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Struggles in '19 debut•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Activated from IL•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Likely activation date announced•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: To be activated this weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal