Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Strikes out eight Brewers in win
Weaver (1-1) held the Brewers to two runs on five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over 6.1 innings for his first win of the season Wednesday.
The 23-year-old right-hander doubled his career win total with this effort while working more than six innings for the first time. Weaver settled down nicely after a first-inning homer by Eric Thames, retiring 12 of the next 13 batters he faced. Despite the strong outing, Weaver will likely be bumped from the rotation when Adam Wainwright (back) returns from the DL.
