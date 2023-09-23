Weaver (3-5) picked up the win Friday, allowing four hits over 5.1 scoreless innings in a 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander tossed 52 of 78 pitches for strikes in his second straight impressive outing since being claimed on waivers from the Mariners. In two starts and 9.1 innings for the Yankees, Weaver has a 2.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB. He lines up for one more start before the end of the regular season, on the road next week in Toronto.