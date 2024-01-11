Weaver signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Yankees on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Weaver bounced around between the Reds, Mariners and Yankees last season with limited overall success. However, he logged a 3.38 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 13.1 innings with New York, so the Yankees will bring Weaver back and likely plug him into the back end of their rotation.