Weaver signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Yankees on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Weaver bounced around between the Reds, Mariners and Yankees last season with limited overall success. However, he logged a 3.38 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 13.1 innings with New York, so the Yankees will bring Weaver back and likely plug him into the back end of their rotation.
More News
-
Yankees' Luke Weaver: Middling in final start of 2023•
-
Yankees' Luke Weaver: Blanks Arizona in Friday's win•
-
Yankees' Luke Weaver: Fans seven in Yankees debut•
-
Yankees' Luke Weaver: Could get weekend start•
-
Yankees' Luke Weaver: Lands with Yankees•
-
Mariners' Luke Weaver: Designated for assignment•