Weaver (1-2) took the loss Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over four innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out six.

All of the damage against Weaver came via the long ball, with Daulton Varsho and Matt Chapman each tagging him for a solo homer. Though Weaver will finish the 2023 campaign with an ugly 6.40 ERA across 123.2 innings, he showed signs of progress after being added in mid-September by the Yankees, logging a 3.38 ERA and a 16:3 K:BB over three starts (13.1 innings) with the team.