Weaver (neck) struck out two over 3.1 scoreless innings Wednesday in the Yankees' 12-0 win over the Pirates in Grapefruit League play. He scattered two hits and one walk.

Weaver was making his first spring appearance since March 7, after a stiff neck had kept him from pitching in nearly two weeks. He took on his biggest workload of the spring in terms of innings (3.1) and pitches (50) in his return and turned in excellent numbers to bolster his case for winning a spot in the Yankees' Opening Day rotation. Weaver appeared headed for a long-relief role heading into spring training, but a rotation spot opened up when Gerrit Cole (elbow) succumbed to an injury that could entail a multi-month recovery.