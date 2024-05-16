Weaver struck out three batters, walked one and gave up two hits over two scoreless innings in relief against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Weaver covered the seventh and eighth frames Wednesday, allowing a single in each inning but keeping the Twins off the scoreboard. The veteran right-hander has gone 17.1 frames without giving up an earned run, lowering his season ERA to 2.25 in the process. Weaver has posted an outstanding 30:5 K:BB across 28 innings on the season and has tallied the first five holds of his career after spending most of his previous eight campaigns as a starter.