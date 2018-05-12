Weaver didn't factor into the decision against the Padres on Friday, giving up no earned runs on four hits in five innings, striking out four and walking one as the Cardinals eventually prevailed 9-5.

Weaver had been coming off a rough stretch that had seen him give up 18 earned runs over his previous four starts, so it was a good bounce-back effort even if he didn't work very deep into the game or log an especially notable amount of strikeouts. He's now got a 4.91 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP through 40.1 innings and is scheduled to take mound again next Thursday at home against the Phillies.