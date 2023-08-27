Baker went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to the Phillies.

Baker produced St. Louis' lone run of the contest with his solo shot off Zack Wheeler in the third inning. It was the 26-year-old's first major-league long ball, and there may be many more to come if his 33 homers over 84 games in the minors this season is any indication. Baker has played sparingly during his two call-ups to the big club, though he could start to see more opportunities down the stretch with the Cardinals sitting 12 games out of an NL wild-card spot.