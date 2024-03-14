Baker has gone 7-for-32 with four RBI, 11 strikeouts and three walks over 16 Grapefruit League games.

Baker struck out a 31.3 percent rate over 99 plate appearances toward the tail end of 2023. The 27-year-old has power in his profile after slugging 33 home runs over 84 contests with Triple-A Memphis, but there's no clear path to a starting job in the majors with Paul Goldschmidt locked in at first base and Nolan Gorman likely to be the designated hitter. In terms of a competition for a bench role, Alec Burleson's strong spring and his ability to be an option in the outfield put him comfortably ahead of Baker or any number of other options to back up at first base.