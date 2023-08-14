Baker is serving as the Cardinals' designated hitter and batting eighth Monday versus the Athletics.

This will be Baker's first major-league game since he was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Memphis. The 26-year-old has struggled in limited action this season at baseball's highest level, but he's posted a tremendous .3334/.440/.720 batting line with 33 homers and 98 RBI across 84 games in the International League. Maybe he can carve out more playing time down the stretch on an out-of-contention St. Louis club, but there are a lot of mouths to feed in the DH role.