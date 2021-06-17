Moroff (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Moroff's move to the 60-day IL is simply procedural since he's slated to miss the rest of the season after he underwent surgery on his dislocated shoulder in early June. The 28-year-old is expected to have a seven-month recovery timetable, so he could be back at full strength by the start of spring training in 2022.
