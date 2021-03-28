site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Max Moroff: Drops down to MiLB camp
RotoWire Staff
Mar 28, 2021
5:29 pm ET 1 min read
Cardinals reassigned Moroff to their minor-league camp Sunday.
Moroff was one of 10 players sent to the minors or placed on the injured list as the Cardinals attempt to pare down their active roster to 26 men ahead of Opening Day. The 27-year-old infielder's most recent big-league action came in 2019 at Cleveland, with whom he appeared in 20 games.
