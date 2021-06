Moroff (shoulder) hasn't yet decided whether he'll have surgery to address his injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Moroff was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation and placed on the 10-day injured list May 29. Even if he doesn't opt for surgery, the infielder will likely require at least 4-6 weeks to recover, so he should be sidelined until the end of June at the earliest.