Moroff is slated to undergo season-ending surgery on his dislocated left shoulder Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Moroff is expected to require seven months to make a full recovery from the procedure, so he should be back to full strength ahead of spring training in 2022. The 28-year-old utility man went 1-for-16 over six games with the Cardinals before being shut down with the injury.