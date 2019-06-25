Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Rehab assignment scheduled
Mayers (lat) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Mayers has been out with a lat strain since mid-April. Given the length of his absence, he'll likely need a fairly long rehab assignment.
