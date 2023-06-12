Mayers (1-2) took the loss Sunday versus the Orioles, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings.

The Royals were able to overcome the three-spot opener Jonathan Hernandez gave up in the first inning, but Mayers struggled in the third and fourth innings. He's worked behind an opener each of his last three outings to mixed results -- he's given up 11 runs (10 earned) over 14 innings in that span. For the season, he's at a 5.06 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB over 21.1 innings. If he continues in his current role, he's lined up to start or pitch as a bulk reliever over the weekend at home versus the Angels.