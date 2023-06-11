Mayers is expected to serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Carlos Hernandez in Sunday's game in Baltimore, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez isn't expected to work more than an inning or two before giving way to Mayers, who is working behind an opener for the third game in a row. Since joining the rotation in late May, Mayers has gone 1-1 with a 4.61 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB across 13.2 innings in three appearances (one start).