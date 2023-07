The White Sox acquired Mayers from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mayers was removed from the Royals' 40-man roster last month after putting up a 6.15 ERA in six games (two starts) this season. He'll head to Triple-A Charlotte for now but could eventually get a shot with the White Sox in the rotation or bullpen.