Mayers agreed to a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday that includes an invitation to big-league camp.

Mayers appeared in six games for the Royals last season and posted a 6.15 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB across 26.1 innings. He also struggled at the Triple-A level with a 6.80 ERA and is likely to serve as organizational depth with the Blue Jays.