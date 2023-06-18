Mayers did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings against the Angels. He struck out one.

Mayers had been operating as a bulk reliever behind an opener during his last three appearances, but he drew his second start of the year Saturday. The role switch didn't change things for the right-hander, who has now given up 16 earned runs over his past three outings while posting more walks (five) than strikeouts (three) during that stretch. The Royals are dealing with numerous injuries to their pitching staff, which has allowed Mayers to carve out a role recently, but if he continues to struggle, Kansas City may have to look for help in the minors.