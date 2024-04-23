Gorman hit a two-run, walk-off home run in his lone at-bat in Monday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Gorman was given Monday off, but ultimately entered the game as a defensive replacement. His lone at-bat ended the game, as he took Kyle Nelson deep in the ninth inning to complete the Cardinals' comeback win. Gorman has four homers, 10 RBI, six runs scored and three doubles over 84 plate appearances this season, but he's slashing just .179/.238/.372 and striking out at a 38.1 percent clip, so he's not out of the woods yet. Gorman should continue to play against most right-handers, but he'll rarely be in the lineup versus southpaws.