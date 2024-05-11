Gorman hit a solo home run in his lone at-bat in Friday's 11-2 loss to the Brewers.

Gorman entered the game as a defensive replacement after the Brewers turned it into a rout. Gorman's ninth-inning blasted ended his 0-for-14 skid that spanned all of May prior to Friday. The second baseman is slashing a meager .179/.262/.350 with five homers, 13 RBI, nine runs scored, five doubles and no stolen bases over 130 plate appearances. Gorman began the year in a near-everyday role at the keystone, but he's now sat out against the last three southpaws the Cardinals have faced, with Jose Fermin picking up the playing time. Gorman had reverse splits last season and that has carried over into 2024, but he's simply not hitting well enough overall to justify a full-time role at this point of the season.