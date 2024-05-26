Gorman went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Cubs.

Gorman's game is more power than speed, but he's done a little of both with three home runs and two steals over his last six contests. Those two thefts account for his season total. The second baseman is slashing .215/.308/.423 with eight homers, 21 RBI, 20 runs scored and seven doubles over 169 plate appearances on the year. He's not making a lot of contact, and while his walk rate is fine at 11.8 percent, his 35.5 percent strikeout rate is an anchor on the rest of his stat line.