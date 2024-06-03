Gorman went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Phillies.

Gorman opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the first inning and also provided the Cardinals with their winning run by adding an RBI single in the 10th. This was his fourth multi-hit effort over the last nine games, a span in which he's gone 11-for-32 (.344) with four homers and 10 RBI. He's up to a .223/.310/.457 slash line, 11 long balls, 28 RBI, 25 runs scored and two stolen bases through 51 contests. Gorman has been a near-everyday player lately, though the Cardinals called up Jose Fermin on Friday for infield depth, which could lead to Gorman sitting out against some southpaws moving forward.