Gorman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Since being reinstated from the injured list Saturday, Gorman has started in three of the Cardinals' ensuing five games while going 1-for-8 with a double, two walks and two RBI during that stretch. With Masyn Winn (back) on the injured list, Gorman will likely be part of a timeshare in the middle infield with Thomas Saggese, who gets the nod at shortstop Wednesday while Brendan Donovan handles second base.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Getting start against lefty•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Rehab assignment undetermined•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Hamstring strain seen as mild•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Out with hamstring strain•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Drawing start at designated hitter•