Gorman went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 10-8 win over the Rockies.

Gorman went 3-for-12 with four RBI during the three-game series in Colorado. The infielder provided a blast as part of the Cardinals' six-run fifth inning, giving them their first lead of the contest. Gorman is batting .186 with a .590 OPS, nine homers, 31 RBI, 22 runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases over 73 games this season. He is working on the strong side of a platoon at third base, sharing the position with Ramon Urias.