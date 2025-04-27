Now Playing

Gorman is not in the Cardinals' starting lineup against the Brewers on Sunday.

With the Brewers sending southpaw Jose Quintana to the mound, the lefty-hitting Gorman will head to the dugout for the start of Sunday's game while Luken Baker serves as the designated hitter and bats fifth. Since being reinstated from the 10-day injured list April 12, Gorman has gone 6-for-37 with five walks, four runs scored and seven RBI with a 31.8 percent strikeout rate.

