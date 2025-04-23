Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Tuesday that he plans to give Gorman a lengthy "run" of starts, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Marmol revealed the plan prior to Gorman delivering a go-ahead, bases-clearing double in the eighth inning of Tuesday's win in Atlanta. Brendan Donovan (rib) being banged up has allowed Gorman to settle in at second base and in the third spot in the lineup for a second straight day Wednesday, and Gorman has started five straight contests overall. Donovan is not expected to need a stint on the injured list, and when he returns Gorman could get at-bats in the designated hitter spot at the expense of Alec Burleson.