Gorman went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's win over Atlanta.
Gorman provided some clutch hitting with the bases loaded and cleared them all with a double to right field. It's his second straight game with a double and an RBI and his first game with multiple RBI since July 20 of last year. Gorman's now up to seven RBI with five extra-base knocks.
