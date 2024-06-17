Gorman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Cubs.

Gorman entered Sunday just 1-for-28 over his last seven games, though the slump hasn't cost him playing time. The second baseman picked up a steal after his second-inning single, giving him three thefts on four attempts this year. For the season, Gorman is slashing .208/.287/.442 with 15 home runs, 33 RBI, 30 runs scored and eight doubles over 64 contests. He's also striking out at a 35.5 percent rate, and until he corrects that issue, he's likely to carry a low batting average.